decision 2024

RFK Jr. is considering Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura as possible running mates

Rodgers is a quarterback for the New York Jets, and Ventura is a former professional wrestler who also served as governor of Minnesota.

By Katherine Koretski and Vaughn Hillyard | NBC News

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) and Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura (right).
Getty Images

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering a shortlist of candidates for his running mate that includes New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.

Kennedy said in an interview last month that he would likely name his VP pick within the next 30 days. That self-imposed deadline passed in early March with no announcement.

"He’s considering Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura as running mates along with others on a short list," a spokesperson for the Kennedy campaign said Tuesday. "No other details available."

The New York Times first reported that Rodgers and Ventura, a former professional wrestler, were on Kennedy's short list.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Rodgers and the Jets did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Ventura could not be reached for comment.

Rodgers endorsed Kennedy last year after the two bonded over their opposition to Covid vaccines. On Tuesday afternoon, Rodgers reposted Kennedy’s response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on X, saying, “This is presidential.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

decision 2024Sports
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us