Live updates: Gusty winds coming back as death toll rises to 16 in LA fires

What to Know Calmer winds overnight and into Sunday morning gave firefighters a chance to gain some ground on the Palisades and Eaton fires before expected high winds return Sunday night, with a red flag warning extended into the middle of the week.

At least 16 people have died in the Eaton and Palisades fires, according to the latest update from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. The death toll is expected to rise as investigators comb through the devastated neighborhoods.

Overwhelmed with an outpouring of generosity, the Los Angeles Fire Department has asked good Samaritans to please donate goods to centralized donation centers, rather than individual fire stations. A list of some approved locations -- and what they need -- is here.

With thousands of evacuees expected to return to devastated neighborhoods this week, officials have offered tips on how people can stay safe when they go home to what may still be dangerous conditions, even if the fire is gone from their area. See those tips here.

Both the Eaton and Palisades fires continue to threaten thousands of homes on multiple fronts. See the most recent updates on evacuation zones here.

