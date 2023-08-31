The Cleveland Guardians have claimed former White Sox pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López on waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Cleveland Guardians claimed right-handed starter Lucas Giolito and right-handed reliever Reynaldo Lopez on waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 31, 2023

The White traded the pair of pitchers to the Angels on July 26 in exchange for minor league prospects Ky Bush and Edgar Quero.

Giolito appeared in six games for the Angels, posting a 1-5 record and a 6.89 ERA. He has given up 10 home runs in just 32.2 innings, with 34 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

López appeared in 12 games for Los Angeles, with a 2.31 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 11.2 innings of work.

The Angels placed four players on waivers this week, seemingly raising the white flag on the 2023 season

As for the Guardians, they're currently 5.0 games back of the first place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central and 11.5 games back of a wild card spot. Beefing up their pitching staff in an effort to overtake the division is effectively their only hope at a second-straight playoff appearance.

Both Giolito and López are free agents at season’s end, meaning that the Guardians will have to pay their prorated salaries for the remainder of the year.

The White Sox are not scheduled to play the Guardians again in 2023.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.