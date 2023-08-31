Lucas Giolito

Guardians claim Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López on waivers

Two former White Sox pitchers are headed to a Central Division rival

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

The Cleveland Guardians have claimed former White Sox pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López on waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The White traded the pair of pitchers to the Angels on July 26 in exchange for minor league prospects Ky Bush and Edgar Quero.

Giolito appeared in six games for the Angels, posting a 1-5 record and a 6.89 ERA. He has given up 10 home runs in just 32.2 innings, with 34 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

López appeared in 12 games for Los Angeles, with a 2.31 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 11.2 innings of work.

The Angels placed four players on waivers this week, seemingly raising the white flag on the 2023 season

As for the Guardians, they're currently 5.0 games back of the first place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central and 11.5 games back of a wild card spot. Beefing up their pitching staff in an effort to overtake the division is effectively their only hope at a second-straight playoff appearance.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 14 mins ago

Liberal groups seek to use the Constitution's insurrection clause to block Trump from 2024 ballots

Capitol Riot 1 hour ago

Ex-Proud Boys organizer gets 17 years in prison, second longest sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case

Both Giolito and López are free agents at season’s end, meaning that the Guardians will have to pay their prorated salaries for the remainder of the year.

The White Sox are not scheduled to play the Guardians again in 2023.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Lucas GiolitoLos Angeles Angelscleveland guardians
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us