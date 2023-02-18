GOP Strategist Sentenced to 18 Months Over Russian Contribution to Trump's 2016 Campaign

A Republican consultant was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison for his role in conspiring to illegally funnel contributions from a Russian national to former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Jesse R. Benton, 45, of The Woodlands, Texas, was convicted in November on a series of charges including conspiracy, contribution by a foreign national, and causing false records to be filed with the Federal Election Commission.

It's the second time Benton, who has advised numerous GOP lawmakers on campaign strategy, has been convicted of charges related to political contributions.

According to court documents, Benton schemed with Roy Douglas, another political adviser, to pass contributions to Trump’s campaign from a Russian national who wanted to meet and take a picture with the candidate.

At the time, Benton was a strategist for the Great America PAC, a super PAC that backed Trump in 2016.

