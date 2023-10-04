jimmy buffett

Florida bill would designate A1A as ‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway'

"Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway" would run from Key West in Monroe County all the way up to Nassau County on the state's border with Georgia

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

"Margaritaville" could soon span the entire state of Florida thanks to a new bill that wants to designate A1A as "Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway."

The bill filed Friday by Florida state Rep. Chuck Clemons would have the iconic state road honor the singer, who died last month at age 76 from Merkel cell cancer.

"Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway" would run from Key West in Monroe County all the way up to Nassau County on the state's border with Georgia.

The bill includes erecting markers to designate the roadway for the singer.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Buffett, who was originally from Mississippi but called Key West home for many years, was best known for hits like "Margaritaville,” which encapsulated the allure of island escapism.

He released an album titled "A1A" in 1974 that included the hit "A Pirate Looks at Forty."

This article tagged under:

jimmy buffettFloridaFlorida Keyskey west
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us