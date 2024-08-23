European markets set to open mixed ahead of Powell speech

LONDON — European stocks are set to open mixed Friday as investors look ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the session from Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The U.K.'s FTSE index was seen 19 points higher at 8,295, Germany's DAX was down 24 points at 18,467, France's CAC 40 was down 9 points at 7,516 and Italy's FTSE MIB was 9 points lower at 33,368.

That comes after the pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended 0.35% higher Thursday, with major bourses and most sectors in the green.

Investors are looking ahead Friday to more signals on the path for monetary policy during a meeting of central bankers at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

They will be looking for more information on an anticipated September Fed cut from Powell. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is also expected to speak.

U.S. futures were slightly higher overnight in anticipation of the speech, while Asia markets mostly fell during Friday's session.

Elsewhere, U.K. consumer confidence held steady in August, even as household expectations for the economy dipped slightly, fresh data showed Friday.