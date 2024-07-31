Carvana beats Wall Street's second-quarter expectations, guides toward record year

Carvana expects 2024 to be a record year for the used car retailer, including projecting adjusted EBITDA of between $1 billion and $1.2 billion.

The company's second-quarter net income was $48 million and net income margin was 1.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $355 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.4%, both company records.

Shares of Carvana jumped as much as 12% during after-hours trading Wednesday as the company topped Wall Street's expectations for the second quarter and disclosed expectations of at least $1 billion in adjusted earnings for 2024.

Here is how the company performed in the first quarter, compared with average estimates compiled by LSEG:

Earnings per share: 14 cents vs. a loss of 7 cents expected

14 cents vs. a loss of 7 cents expected Revenue: $3.41 billion vs. $3.24 billion expected

Carvana expects 2024 to be a record year for the used car retailer, including projecting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, of between $1 billion and $1.2 billion for the full year 2024, an increase from $339 million in 2023.

The company's previous guidance for the year included a "sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA" for the second half of the year, but did not supply a dollar amount.

