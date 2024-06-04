Murder charges filed against duo accused in killing of Chicago crisis counselor

Murder charges have been filed against two suspects accused of gunning down a 24-year-old crisis counselor in Chicago last month.

Zet Rodriguez, a father and a crisis counselor in the city, was walking to a bus stop in the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. on May 10 when he was approached by suspects who demanded cash.

During the ensuing robbery, at least one gunshot was fired, striking Rodriguez in the chest. He later died at an area hospital, according to Chicago police.

On Tuesday, Divonte Calhoun and Justin Redmond were arrested in suburban Gurnee, and now face first-degree murder charges and felony counts of armed robbery in connection with the case.

Both men will face pretrial detention hearings on Tuesday.

The shooting stunned the Dunning community, with surveillance footage capturing the horrific crime.

“I heard someone screaming, and I looked out the window,” a neighbor said. “I could see him from my window, so I ran over there.”

She found Rodriguez bleeding from a wound in his chest, and attempted to apply a tourniquet.

In the aftermath of the shooting, two persons-of-interest were questioned in the case, but neither were detained at the time, according to Chicago police.

Rodriguez’s death devastated his partner, who said that the couple’s 6-month-old child will now have to grow up without her father.

“He was really good at it. He loved feeding and playing with her,” his partner said. “He was the first one to make her laugh. She just, like, loved him.”