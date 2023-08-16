Luis Robert Jr. doesn't see himself as a leader

It's no secret the White Sox have gone through ups and downs in their clubhouse this season.

Recently, former reliever Keynan Middleton shared his perspective from being on the team, saying there were "no rules." He claimed a player missed PFP (pitchers fielding practice), another was sleeping in the bullpen and virtually anyone can do what they want.

It begs the question, are there leaders in the White Sox clubhouse?

"I don't know," Luis Robert Jr. said, giggling and smiling at the question. It's possible he thought the question was corny. It's plausible he didn't feel like answering that question.

But he made no secret about how he sees his role on the team.

"I don't see myself as a leader," Robert Jr. said through translator Billy Russo. "I try to do my job on the field and do the things that we all are supposed to do and maybe be an example for others. But I don't see myself as a leader."

On the field, Robert Jr. is doing his job above and beyond. He has 32 home runs this season, hitting .271 with a .889 OPS. His bat is arguably the White Sox' most valuable asset. And his defense is right up there with it.

In the clubhouse, it doesn't seem like he's had much part in it.

Middleton detailed many faltering aspects of the White Sox' clubhouse. Along with Middleton's claims, reports surfaced about an alleged fight between Yasmani Grandal and Tim Anderson in the clubhouse close to the All-Star break.

General manager Rick Hahn denied the claims, saying they were convoluted in the details. For example, the White Sox have a player who sleeps in the clubhouse, but is permitted to on account of his epilepsy. Either way, Hahn didn't deny the White Sox have had clubhouse problems this season.

The White Sox are without obvious voices in the clubhouse. Liam Hendriks said the task of leading the ball club while being away with cancer treatments and recovering from his Tommy John surgery is tough. The White Sox traded Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn, who were veteran voices in the clubhouse, too.

It's been a difficult year for the White Sox. But Robert Jr.'s answer puts the future of the White Sox' clubhouse into question.

Who will step up to lead the team in the future? How do the White Sox plan to address their clubhouse issues without solidified leaders?

Those questions will need answers by next season.

