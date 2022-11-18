ZooLights Returns to Lincoln Park Zoo for Holiday Season

One of Chicago's most popular holiday displays is officially up and running for the season.

ZooLights returns to Lincoln Park Zoo on Friday, transforming the attraction into an experience filled with colorful scenes of light.

The longtime tradition kickstarts its 28th running with an array of attractions scattered throughout the zoo's grounds. A 65-foot Ferris wheel, an expansive light tunnel and re-envisioned light shows are some of the event's highlights, according to the zoo.

Visitors can head to a meet-and-greet with Santa, catch live ice carvings, tune in to carolers, munch on treats, experience a holiday-themed pop-up bar and roam around for more festivities.

Tickets are free Mondays and cost $5 Tuesdays through Sundays. All ticket sales support the zoo’s animal care, global conservation efforts and innovative learning programs, the zoo said.

ZooLights will run 4:30 to 10 p.m. nightly until Jan. 1, 2023, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Several dates are also reserved for special events.

The event will be open: Nov. 18-23, 25-30, Dec. 2-14, 16-23, 26-31 and Jan. 1. Of the dates listed, tickets to the show will be free Nov. 21 and 28, as well as Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

ZooLights isn't the only light show to grace the area, though. To name a few, Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden and Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum are also set to glow throughout the wintertime. More information can be found here.