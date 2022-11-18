CTA's 2022 Holiday Train, Bus Are Coming to a Neighborhood Near You. Here's When and Where to Find Them

The CTA's Ho, Ho, Holiday train and bus is just about ready to roll through Chicago neighborhoods for the 2022 Christmas season.

According to a press release, the Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet begins dashing through the snow on Nov. 25 with the 2022 debut of the CTA Holiday train.

When it pulls into the station, the CTA says, "riders can expect the spectacle of a six-car train, decorated with holiday scenes, countless sparkling lights and festive LED signs."

Also making an appearance will be Santa and his reindeer, who will ride outside alongside the train, "traveling from rail line to rail line to greet children and families."

According to the release, the CTA Holiday train will serve all eight rail lines.

CTA Holiday Train Schedule:

Nov. 25: Green Line

Green Line Nov. 26: Green Line

Green Line Nov. 29: Green Line

Green Line Nov. 30: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 1: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 2: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 3: Orange, Brown Lines

Orange, Brown Lines Dec. 6: Red Line

Red Line Dec. 7: Purple Line

Purple Line Dec. 8: Red Line

Red Line Dec. 9: Purple Line

Purple Line Dec. 10: Red Line

Red Line Dec. 13: Pink Line

Pink Line Dec. 14: Pink Line

Pink Line Dec. 15: Blue Line

Blue Line Dec. 16: Blue Line

Blue Line Dec. 17: Blue Line

Blue Line Dec. 19: Yellow Line

CTA Holiday Bus Schedule:

Beginning Nov. 29, the CTA Holiday Bus will travel through these 16 routes:

#56 Milwaukee : Nov. 29, 30

: Nov. 29, 30 #91 Austin: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 #92 Foster: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 #22 Clark: Dec. 2

Dec. 2 #97 Skokie: Dec. 3

Dec. 3 #74 Fullerton: Dec. 6

Dec. 6 #66 Chicago: Dec. 7, Dec. 8

Dec. 7, Dec. 8 #126 Jackson: Dec. 9

Dec. 9 #12 Roosevelt: Dec. 10

Dec. 10 #62 Archer: Dec. 13

Dec. 13 #49 Western, #X49 Western Express: Dec. 14, Dec. 15

Dec. 14, Dec. 15 #3 King Drive: Dec. 16, Dec. 17

Dec. 16, Dec. 17 #79 79th: Dec. 20

Dec. 20 #28 Stony Island: Dec. 21

Dec. 21 #29 State: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 #J14 Jeffrey Jump: Dec. 23

On the bus' exterior, "Ralphie the Reindeer" will greet residents, and on the inside, riders will find a miniature village, holiday lights and festive seating.

Finally, Mr. Claus himself will be riding atop the bus, ready to deliver toys.

Here's how to track the holiday bus. Normal CTA fares apply.