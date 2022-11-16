Metra Sets 3 Dates for 2022 Holiday Trains

Metra's holiday trains will steam through Chicago neighborhoods for a limited time in the winter.

The company announced the tradition will return, offering riders a trip with a cast of familiar faces: Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves. Those aboard the train can score goody bags before they hop off at Millennium Station, where there will be holiday music, face painting and other activities.

The train fleet decked in festive gear will chug along Dec. 3 on Metra's Electric Line. It's also set to roll Dec. 10 and 17.

Tickets for the special will cost $5 and must be bought in advance, as passes will not be sold on trains, the Ventra app or vending machines, according to the company.

Tickets will be available starting Nov. 21 at the following Electric Line and Rock Island Line stations:

Millennium: 151 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago

Van Buren: 132 E. Van Buren St., Chicago

LaSalle Street: 414 S. LaSalle St., Chicago

Blue Island Vermont St: 2300 W. Grove St., Blue Island

Midlothian: 3750 W. 147th St., Midlothian

Oak Forest: 4850 W.159th St., Oak Forest

Tinley Park: 6700 South St., Tinley Park

Tinley Park 80th Avenue: 18001 S. 80th Ave., Tinley Park

New Lenox: 201 N. Prairie Rd., New Lenox

Joliet: 90 E. Jefferson St., Joliet

Here's the holiday train schedule:

Inbound

University Park: 11:00 a.m.

Richton Park: 11:03 a.m.

211th Street: 11:08 a.m.

Flossmoor: 11:13 a.m.

Homewood: 11:15 a.m.

Calumet: 11:17 a.m.

Harvey: 11:22 a.m.

115th/Kensington: 11:32 a.m.

55th/56th/57th: 11:42 a.m.

51st/53rd: 11:44 a.m.

Museum Campus: 11:53 a.m.

Millennium: 11:58 a.m.

Outbound

Millennium: 2:15 p.m.

Museum Campus: 2:20 p.m.

51st/53rd: 2:29 p.m.

55th/56th/57th: 2:31 p.m.

115th/Kensington: 2:41 p.m.

Harvey: 2:50 p.m.

Calumet: 2:55 p.m.

Homewood: 2:57 p.m.

Flossmoor: 2:59 p.m.

211th Street: 3:03 p.m.

Richton Park: 3:08 p.m.

University Park: 3:15 p.m.

Metra noted ticketholders will be able to take any outbound Electric Line train on the date of their ticket.