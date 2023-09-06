Zach Bryan to kick off 2024 tour in Chicago; presale begins Wednesday

Chart-topping Country and Folk singer-songwriter Zach Bryan will hit the road in 2024 for "The Quittin Time Tour," and his first stop will be two nights in Chicago, an Instagram post from the artist said.

""This year was too much fun, thank you guys so much for making our lives a dream," Bryan wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a 53-tour date announcement. "Boys are headed home and gearin' up."

According the post, the stadium and arena tour kicks off with March 6 and 7, with a pair of shows at the United Center in Chicago. Special guests on the tour include Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Turnpike Troubadours, The Middle East, Levi Turner and more.

Presale tickets for Bryan's Chicago shows are set to go on sale at 12 p.m. Wednesday through the website zachbryanpresale.com. According to Ticketmaster, the registration and presale process is being handled by Tunespeak.