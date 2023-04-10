Wisconsin Siblings Hailed as Heroes For Calling 911, Saving Mother's Life

Four siblings in Racine, Wisconsin, are being credited for working together to save their mother's life in the middle of the night.

Just one week ago, one of the siblings was sleeping in the same room as his mother, April, when he woke up to the sound of the 35-year-old making strange noises.

"I just woke up hearing her sounding like a zombie like..." said 6-year-old Jaxon McDonald. "It sounded like she was going to throw up."

Jaxon immediately jumped out of bed and alerted his three sisters.

"He was like, 'something is wrong with mommy,'" Jaxon's sister, Morgan, said.

At that point, one of the other siblings, Kendra, left the family's home and ran down to her their grandparent's house to get help - while the older two stayed back and called 911.

"I told her it's an emergency, something is wrong with my mom," Kendra said.

Charlene Thomas, April's mother, immediately came over.

"I look in the bedroom, and she was having a seizure," Thomas said.

Doctors ended up finding a large mass the size of a tomato on April's brain.

Relatives say she had been dealing with intense headaches for months and was supposed to see a neurologist next week.

"That's my hero...(kisses on forehead)," April said. "The doctor said had he not woken up and alerted all of them, we would be having a different conversation."

April was put into a medically-induced coma and had brain surgery where doctors were able to remove most of the mass. Now awake and able to walk and talk on her own, a fundraiser has been launched to support the mother of four during her road to recovery.

"It's a blessing to see the community really pulling together to help my daughter and my grandkids," Thomas said.