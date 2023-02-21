Young Wisconsin Girl's Valentine's Day Card to Parents Goes Viral Over Unexpected ‘Dog Treat'

A 7-year-old Wisconsin girl's Valentine's Day card for her parents set social media on fire after it left even her mother questioning.

Melissa Czinner posted the now-viral image of the adorable Valentine's Day drawing she received on TikTok.

"To mom and dad," the card reads. "Love you soooooooo much. From: Henley."

The image showed a dog on a leash holding a heart-shaped valentine. On the side appeared to be a dog walker with a suspicious item on their pants.

"Just a dog treat in a pocket," the caption on the video read.

Czinner admitted in an interview with TODAY that even she didn't recognize it as a dog treat upon first glance.

"I noticed it right away and was thinking the worst," she said.

But when she asked her daughter what exactly it was, her daughter explained it was simply a dog treat in the dog walker's pocket.

Czinner's video has since received more than 200,000 views on TikTok.

"That’s a decent sized treat. Surprised it fit in the pocket!" one commenter wrote.

"It took me a HOT minute to visualize the pocket with the treat sticking out," another said.

The drawing was hung up on the fridge - proudly, Czinner said. And the family told TODAY they plan on saving it for years to come.

It's the latest child drawing to gain social media attention in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, an 11-year-old Michigan girl's drawing of a pig with a bow tie led to a battle between her parents and the school.