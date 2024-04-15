You can get a REAL ID without an appointment at the Chicago area's newest DMV location

The Illinois Secretary of State's Office on Monday highlighted another option for Chicago-area drivers who have yet to obtain a REAL ID.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias celebrated the grand opening of the first-ever DMV in Chinatown, which is the second redesigned "one-stop-shop" facility in the Chicago area.

Illinois residents can perform a number of tasks at the new location without an appointment, including applying for a REAL ID. The new DMV, which is located at 2250 S. Canal St., also offers the following services on a first-come, first-serve basis:

Renew a driver's license, state ID or Temporary Visitor Driver's License

Renew vehicle registration

Apply for disability placards

Join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry

Register to vote

With the exception of the new location in Chinatown and another recently-opened branch in Plano, Illinois residents must have an appointment to obtain a REAL ID at all other Chicago-area DMV locations. However, appointments aren't required for vehicle-related transactions, such as license plate sticker renewal, title and registration.

Seniors who need assistance and prefer to get help in-person can visit one of four seniors-only DMV facilities, which are located in Evanston, Bridgeview, Westchester and Calumet Park.

While Illinois drivers don't need a REAL ID just yet, the one-year mark from the federal government's deadline is approaching.

Starting May 7, 2025, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card to fly domestically or visit a federal facility. But not everyone will need a REAL ID.

A valid U.S. passport is also a compliant REAL ID document, Illinois officials previously said, and can be used to fly domestically after the deadline.

Those wishing to get a REAL ID must fill out an application at a DMV facility, and provide five forms of documentation that prove identity.

According to the Secretary of State's office, here's exactly what you need:

Either a U.S. birth certificate or a U.S. passport. An employment authorization document, permanent resident card or foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents. Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Some examples are: an SSN card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN. Two current residency documents that list your full name. Some examples are: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement. Account numbers must be visible. Proof of your signature. Some examples are: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check or current state ID.

A list of other examples of documents that prove identity is detailed here. Hard copy documents are required. Photocopies will not be accepted.

To make sure you have everything you need, an interactive checklist is available on the Illinois Secretary of State's website.