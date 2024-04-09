pizza

Yelp names restaurant with ‘best Chicago-style pizza' — and it's not in Illinois

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

While Chicago may be viewed as the undisputed home of deep dish pizza, a recent ranking from Yelp says the best spot in America to find the iconic Windy City dish is actually in California.

According to Yelp, the ranking was compiled by finding pizza restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “Chicago style pizza,” “Chicago-style pizza,” and “deep dish pizza,” then ranking those establishments based on total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those terms.

The list included 25 total restaurants, with 22 located in the U.S. and three located in Canada, with the American and Canadian restaurants being ranked separately.

Despite the list being focused on "Chicago-style pizza," the highest ranked restaurant located in Chicago came in at just No. 10, with Michael's Original Pizzeria and Tavern in Uptown receiving the nod.

Other restaurants in the Chicago area making the list included Georgio's Chicago Pizzeria & Pub in South Barrington (No. 14), Bacino's of Lincoln Park in Chicago (No. 19) and Pequod's Pizzeria of Chicago (No. 20).

As for the restaurant that topped the list, look no further than Heirloom Pizza in Monterey, Calif., which is the best spot in the country for Chicago-style pie, according to Yelp.

The following eateries closed out Yelp's top five:

2. Carmines Pie House – Jacksonville, FL
3. Vero Pizza Company – Queen Creek, AZ
4. Two Cities Pizza Company – Mason, OH
5. Tony’s Little Italy Pizza Company – Placentia, CA

The full list can be found here.

