Worker killed, another injured in Lombard crash involving semi, bucket truck

One person is dead and another suffered injuries in a crash involving a box truck and a semi in suburban Lombard on Saturday night.

According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:27 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Route 53 and North Avenue.

While circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately known, a semi collided with a bucket truck near the location, sending two workers to local hospitals.

One of those workers was pronounced dead, according to officials. A second was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Lombard police are investigating the crash, with support received from the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Investigation Unit.