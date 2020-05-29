Woodfield Mall Reopens Friday With Restrictions

Woodfield Mall in suburban Schaumburg will welcome customers for the first time in months on Friday as most of Illinois moves to the third phase of its reopening plan.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with additional restrictions and safety precautions in place.

Those include enhanced sanitization measures focused on high-traffic areas, making masks, wipes and temperature testing available for shoppers, installing more hand sanitizing stations, giving employees personal protective equipment and health screenings, as well as enforcing social distancing guidelines and occupancy limits.

The full list of measures being taken can be found on Simon Property Group's website here.

"The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” Woodfield's general manager Laurie Vandalen said in a statement.

The Indianapolis-based company also runs Orland Square Mall in Orland Park, Gurnee Mills in Gurnee and Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, all of which were reopening Friday with the same guidelines in place.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has now revealed details on a five-phased plan to reopen Illinois as the state remains under a stay-at-home order through May 30.

Simon opened six shopping centers in Indiana earlier this month, including Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets.

Simon closed all of its locations on March 19 and furloughed about 30% of its workforce, CNBC reported later in the month. The company also permanently laid off some employees, according to CNBC, though the exact number of layoffs was not available.

Most of Illinois moved into the third phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan on Friday, allowing gatherings of up to 10 people and the reopening of retail stores as well as restaurants for outdoor dining, among others.