Chicago Violence

Woman Shot Near Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday Afternoon: Police

Police said the woman was not the intended target of the incident.

Chicago police say a woman was injured during a shooting just off the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, a 21-year-old woman was shot in the left foot while traveling in a vehicle when a group of people drove by and opened fire.

The shooting happened on the overpass of the Dan Ryan Expressway near Pershing and Wentworth at approximately 4:15 p.m., according to police.

Officials said the woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Police said the woman was not the intended target of the incident and area one detectives are investigating.

