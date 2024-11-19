A woman was stabbed to death and a man was wounded in a shooting involving an off-duty Chicago police officer in the city's Portage Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

Chicago fire officials confirmed a woman was stabbed to death this afternoon in the 5600 block of West Leland Avenue, while the city's Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed the involvement of an off-duty CPD officer.

Law enforcement sources told NBC Chicago's JC Navarrete that an off-duty police officer intervened in a domestic incident.

Though authorities confirmed a man was wounded in the shooting, it is unknown if the man wounded was the off-duty police officer.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown and there was no further information available.