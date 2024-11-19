A woman was stabbed to death and a man was wounded in a shooting involving an off-duty Chicago police officer in the city's Portage Park neighborhood, according to authorities.
Chicago fire officials confirmed a woman was stabbed to death this afternoon in the 5600 block of West Leland Avenue, while the city's Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed the involvement of an off-duty CPD officer.
Law enforcement sources told NBC Chicago's JC Navarrete that an off-duty police officer intervened in a domestic incident.
Though authorities confirmed a man was wounded in the shooting, it is unknown if the man wounded was the off-duty police officer.
The circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown and there was no further information available.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.