The Chicago area is continuing to see below-average temperatures Saturday, and it’ll be at least a few more days before warmer conditions return.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Saturday will still potentially see a few spotty showers, but should be a mostly dry day, albeit one with chilly and breezy conditions and cooler readings along Lake Michigan.

Daytime temperatures will likely only reach into the low-to-mid 50s, far below the usual mid-to-upper 60s temps that the region should be seeing this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts out of the northeast will make things feel even cooler, especially along the shores of the lake, where “feels-like” temps could be in the low-to-mid 40s, according to forecast models.

Sunday will see slightly warmer conditions, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s, but another chance of rain will emerge in the forecast, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered-to-widespread showers will likely impact the area as a low-pressure system continues to spin over the Midwest, bringing multiple rounds of rain to the region.

That system is expected to finally start slowly shifting off to the east again on Monday, but scattered showers will still be possible, along with temps once again below their seasonal averages as highs will reach into the mid-to-upper 50s.

Finally by Tuesday things will be back to normal in terms of temperatures, with highs in the upper-60s or even the low-70s, and precipitation will finally be gone from the forecast for an extended period of time.

In fact, most of next week should see highs right around the 70-degree mark, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies dominating the forecast into the following weekend.

