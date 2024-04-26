Woman escapes attempted sexual assault in West Loop

Chicago's West Loop neighborhood was busy on Friday afternoon - approximately one week after a 35-year-old woman escaped an attempted sexual assault.

Multiple residents expressed concerns upon learning what occurred.

"Well, that doesn't feel good," said West Loop resident Ying Huang. "...I didn't realize because I usually feel like the West Loop has been pretty safe in general."

"I've lived in the West Loop since '99 and I can tell you that things have changed. It's very disconcerting," said Julie Darling.

According to Chicago police, the attempted sexual assault happened at around 5:45 a.m. on April 14 in an alley off Carpenter just north of Randolph Street. A male suspect approached the woman from behind, grabbed her by the waist, put his hands over her mouth and dragged her into a nearby alley, police said. She was able to get away by biting the suspect's index finger and running off.

"She absolutely did the right thing," Darling said. "She used her instincts. She bit him. She got away and she took off."

Chicago police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who had yet to be apprehended as of late Friday.

Darling, who's with the West Loop Community Organization, works to keep people safe by giving street smart advice and providing access to safety training. In this instance, she believes the would-be victim did the right thing and provided additional tips to keep others safe.

"Take your earbuds out," said Darling. "Don't be on your phone. Wear your purse or your cross body bag under your coat. Don't give people the opportunity to make you a victim."

Police also shared some advice.

They recommend that you walk in pairs, don't talk to people you don't know or approach strange vehicles.You should also always be aware of your surroundings and travel in well-lit and populated areas, officials said. The suspect was seen on surveillance cameras following the victim. He was said to be about 30 to 35 years old with short hair, wearing a white and green windbreaker.

If you have any information about the incident, you should contact Chicago police. For more information and resources on how to stay safe, head to the West Loop Community Organization website.