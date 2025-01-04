Woman charged with murder of 1-year-old girl in Garfield Park

A Chicago woman was arrested for the murder of a 1-year-old girl in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said.

Marisol Vazquez, 37, was charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release from Chicago police. Vazquez was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 1-year-old girl who died on Dec. 20 in the 500 block of North Springfield, police said.

Additional information about the child's death wasn't immediately available.

Vazquez was set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.