McHenry County

Woman charged with attempted murder in Wonder Lake shooting: sheriff

A woman was arrested on four charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a shooting early Friday morning in north suburban Wonder Lake, according to sheriff's officials.

A woman was arrested on four charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a shooting early Friday morning in north suburban Wonder Lake, according to sheriff's officials.

The shooting was reported at around 11:05 a.m. in the 8900 block of East Tryon Grove Road, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived and located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, who was later airlifted to a Rockford hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

A woman, identified as Aneta Maresk, 45, of Wonder Lake, was flown to a Libertyville hospital with unspecified non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Following an investigation by sheriff's deputies, Maresk was later arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and two counts of obstructing justice, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting hadn't been revealed late Friday.

The shooting remained under investigation.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

McHenry County
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us