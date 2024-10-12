Woman charged with attempted murder in Wonder Lake shooting: sheriff

A woman was arrested on four charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a shooting early Friday morning in north suburban Wonder Lake, according to sheriff's officials.
The shooting was reported at around 11:05 a.m. in the 8900 block of East Tryon Grove Road, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived and located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, who was later airlifted to a Rockford hospital in critical condition, authorities said.
A woman, identified as Aneta Maresk, 45, of Wonder Lake, was flown to a Libertyville hospital with unspecified non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Following an investigation by sheriff's deputies, Maresk was later arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and two counts of obstructing justice, police said.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting hadn't been revealed late Friday.
The shooting remained under investigation.
