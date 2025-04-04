Chicago restaurant lands on Food & Wine ranking of best eateries in the country

A Chicago restaurant picked up a fresh accolade this week, being named on a recent Food & Wine ranking of the 15 top restaurants in the United States.

The list was crafted with the consultation of more than 400 chefs, writers and travel pros for their top recommendations across all corners of the U.S.

The 2025 ranking marks the third iteration of the Food & Wine list, aiming to prove to Americans that a trip to France or Japan isn't necessary for some of the world's best fine dining.

Chicago was represented on the ranking, with one of the city's establishments coming in at No. 14, behind just one other Midwestern restaurant.

Virtue, a South Side spot known for its acclaimed Southern cooking, was named to this year's Food & Wine ranking.

The Hyde Park restaurant was lauded for their innovative dishes such as dirty rice and gizzards as well as stoneground grits with blackened fish.

When it comes to Midwestern restaurants, Virtue was only bested by Myriel, located in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Praised for its "grandma chic" style, Myriel features menu options crafted from local farms woodlands, with wild ingredients starring in the restaurant's dishes. Food & Wine highlighted the restaurant's duck breast as "crispy and rosy."

Topping the list was Burdell, located in Oakland, California. Providing a "fresh take on California soul food," the restaurant takes on a 1970s appearance and ambiance.

The nostalgia doesn't stop there, with soul music playing on a retro stereo system with offerings such as barbecue shrimp and boiled peanuts.

The full ranking from Food & Wine can be found here.