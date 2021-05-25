Woman Charged in Connection With Palatine Dog Attack

A woman is facing charges after two people were injured and a pet died in a dog attack Monday in northwest suburban Palatine.

Julia Paulino was walking two dogs, a pit bull mix and an Akita mix, about 6:50 p.m. when they escaped from their leash and attacked a small white dog in the 200 block of West Washington Street, Palatine Police said.

The owner tried to shield her dog but was bit by one of the attacking dogs, police said.

Shortly after the female and her dog got to safety, the pit bull and Akita saw another small white dog and attacked, police said.

The dog and its male owner were also bitten, police said.

The male and female were transported to Northwest Community Hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, police said.

The dog in the first attack was taken to Golf Rose Animal Hospital, where it died, police said. The other dog was also taken to the same animal hospital, where it’s being treated for its injuries.

Paulino, 32, was charged with four counts of reckless conduct after officers found she failed to secure the attacking dogs with a proper collar, police said.

The owner of the pit bull and Akita, Meleina Teodoro, 23, was issued 13 citations, police said.

The attacking dogs were taken into custody and sheltered at Golf Rose Animal Hospital, police said.

Palatine Police Animal warden is investigating.