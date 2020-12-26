Witness Shoots Attempted Robbery Suspect at Humboldt Park Cell Phone Store

An armed man who attempted to rob a cell phone store was shot by a witness Saturday night at the Humboldt Park business, police said.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., the unknown male offender walked into Metro PCS, 3239 W. Chicago Ave., presented a handgun and demanded property, according to law enforcement.

A witness, a 29-year-old man who holds a valid Concealed Carry License and Firearm Owner's Identification Card, produced his own handgun and fired shots toward the offender.

The offender sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition.

Two weapons were reported, police said, one from the witness and a second from the offender.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives.