Humboldt Park

Witness Shoots Attempted Robbery Suspect at Humboldt Park Cell Phone Store

The offender sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition

An armed man who attempted to rob a cell phone store was shot by a witness Saturday night at the Humboldt Park business, police said.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., the unknown male offender walked into Metro PCS, 3239 W. Chicago Ave., presented a handgun and demanded property, according to law enforcement.

A witness, a 29-year-old man who holds a valid Concealed Carry License and Firearm Owner's Identification Card, produced his own handgun and fired shots toward the offender.

Local

Rockford 1 hour ago

3 Killed, 3 Others Injured in Shooting at Rockford Bowling Alley; 1 in Custody

Bridgeport 3 hours ago

Boy, 16, Charged in Connection With Fatal Bridgeport Carjacking

The offender sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition.

Two weapons were reported, police said, one from the witness and a second from the offender.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives.

This article tagged under:

Humboldt ParkChicago PoliceChicago ViolenceStroger Hospitalchicago shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us