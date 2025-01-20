With a Chicago-area cold weather advisory bringing high temperatures in the single digits and wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero, you might be wondering: Can you start your car and warm it up while you say, salt the driveway, or get the kids ready for school?

In Illinois, legally speaking, the short answer is no.

Illinois is one of many states that have implemented laws against leaving motor vehicles unattended, making it illegal to do so.

"...No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any perceptible grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway," the state's vehicle code says.

In Chicago, leaving a vehicle unattended is a municipal code violation, as is the case in other communities.

But there is one way around it: Using a remote start.

A vehicle turned on using a remote starter system is not classified an "unattended motor vehicle," the law says.

The Chicago Police Department has warned against doing so in past years, though, noting a string of vehicle thefts in which offenders targeted unattended vehicles.

How long should I start my car in the cold, and what if it doesn't turn on?

Experts with AAA Automotive insist you should only allow your engine to warm up for a short time.

It's recommended that you let your engine idle for as long as it takes to fasten your seatbelt, AAA said. Some experts encourage letting your car idle for up to 30 seconds before getting on the road, but that’s the longest you should wait, according to a Carfax article. Idling any longer will reduce your fuel economy and also cause wear on your car.

Excessive idling can take its toll on your engine, affecting the cylinders, spark plugs, and emissions system, according to experts.

While warming up cars for a while during the winter used to be a common practice, but that has changed in recent decades. When vehicles had carburetors, specifically in the 1970s and 1980s, it could take several minutes for the right blend of air and fuel to be delivered to the engine.

Without the correct blend, cars would sputter, stall, and leave drivers stranded, the article stated.

By the late 1980s and early 1990s, all car manufacturers had completed the transition to electronic fuel injection. That process uses sensors, which work with fuel injectors, to ensure the correct air-fuel mix is delivered properly.

If you do try starting your car and aren't successful, it might be because the batteries aren't completely charged.

There are a variety of methods you can use to get your car running again, according to JD Power.

Many are listed below: