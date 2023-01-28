Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect Lake, McHenry Counties

A winter storm warning is now in effect for Lake and McHenry counties until 3 a.m. Sunday, as confidence as increased that snow totals may approach six inches.

Additionally, snow may fall at a rate of one inch per hour in the counties under a warning. Boone and Winnebago counties have also now been placed under a winter storm warning.

The warning is in addition to a winter weather advisory that remains in effect for DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and northern and central Cook counties, though less accumulation is expected south of I-88.

Both the winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are slated to remain in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday.

A snow band is moving through the area this morning. The steadiest snow rates will last for up to 60-90 minutes for most, but sharply reduced visibilities and a quick coating of snow are possible. North of I-88, this will mark the beginning of a lengthier snow period. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/Pd4EfLFD6g — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 28, 2023

While a snowfall event is likely for the northern parts of the area, the far south and southwest suburbs may see a freezing rain event that could lead to some ice accumulation.

Winter weather will impact the region today-tonight. Biggest impacts during the day will be north of I-88/290, & especially toward WI border. Tonight, impacts become widespread across region, some icing possible near/south of I-80. Further details in graphic below. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/HVNzAPhxQj — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 28, 2023

Here is the forecast timeline of wintry precipitation across the region today and tonight. Accumulating snow expected north, with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow south tonight with some ice accumulation expected. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/d5TVWtVXHy — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 28, 2023

North of the Illinois-Wisconsin border, up to eight inches of snow are possible before Sunday morning as the system moves to the north throughout the day.

The Saturday system comes after multiple bursts of snow this week in the Chicago area, which had seen a snow drought in the weeks before.

While some snow showers may linger, Sunday is expected to remain mostly dry.

Additionally, temperatures are expected to drop, with highs reaching only into the upper 20s and falling in the days following the storm.