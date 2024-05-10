Northwestern Medicine expanding basic nursing training program this summer

Northwestern Medicine is trying to combat the nationwide nursing shortage with a program that trains non-clinical employees to take on clinical roles, and they’re opening up the program to more people in summer 2024.

The Basic Nursing Assistant Training Program launched in 2022, to help fill nursing care support positions called patient care technicians or PCTs.

“In order to become a patient care technician, you must be certified as a nursing assistant, so we provide the training and then help transition you over to a patient care technician role,” said Tacora Love, a Northwestern Medicine nurse educator who helped create the Basic Nursing Assistant (BNA) Training Program curriculum.

The program is free for Northwestern Medicine employees. This summer, Northwestern is expanding the program, welcoming external candidates to apply, with a payment plan available.

“I'm just very excited that we are inspiring them to take the next step. Many have wanted to take the next step, but didn't necessarily know where to begin,” Love said.

Kiana Smith first started working at one of the restaurants at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, then she switched to working in hospital security, until a coworker told her about the BNA program.

“I'm like, I'm not going back to school. I'm in debt. So she's like, Northwestern has a free program. You should check it out,” Smith said.

Smith applied and got in to the 16-week program that takes place every Friday. She graduated in February and now works as a PCT at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

“I just love it and the whole aspect of taking care of people, the craziness of it all. I love it all,” Smith said.

Smith is one of several graduates already looking to further her career. She plans to attend nursing school in the next six to eight months

“One of the highlights is, many of them go on to nursing school. I am pro-nursing. I love nursing, as I am, you know, a nurse. I have been for 24 years, so it's very exciting,” Love said.

It’s a win-win for Northwestern Medicine, one of the many hospital systems impacted by the nursing shortage, and also Smith, a single mom to a seven year old boy.

“I'm gonna continue to tell him the same thing that I said in my graduation speech. Don't let anyone limit you by putting you in a box, what doesn't challenge you, won't change you,” Smith said.