chicago news

Will Ferrell's Ultimate DJ House Party is coming to Chicago this fall

Ferrell's Ultimate DJ House Party, featuring Swedish House Mafia D-Nice, A-Trak and more, will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Comedian and actor Will Ferrell will join a slate of prominent musicians on stage in Chicago this fall in the name of charity.

Ferrell's Ultimate DJ House Party, featuring Swedish House Mafia D-Nice, A-Trak and more, will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"It will be a unique and wild celebration of house music featuring some of the biggest DJ's in the world along with unique performances and special guests all hosted by America's Sweetheart, Will Ferrell," according to the event's description.

Proceeds will benefit Cancer for College, a non-profit organization that works to provide need-based college scholarships, educational experiences and medical debt relief to cancer survivors. Cancer for College was formed 30 years ago by Ferrell’s college friend and three-time survivor, Craig Pollard, according to Billboard.

In a video announcing the charity concert, Ferrell said, "I'm here to let the city of Chicago know, I'm putting you on notice..."

"...If you ever wanted to party with me and roughly 10,387 of my closest friends, you can't miss this," he stated. "We're going to have world-famous DJs, surprise celebrity guests and you, because everyone is invited..."

Local

sports 5 mins ago

Cavaliers Guard Max Strus pays it forward through annual basketball camp

chicago news 1 hour ago

Chicago launches summer safety campaign to address opioid crisis in 5 neighborhoods

Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us