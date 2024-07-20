Will Ferrell's Ultimate DJ House Party is coming to Chicago this fall

Comedian and actor Will Ferrell will join a slate of prominent musicians on stage in Chicago this fall in the name of charity.

Ferrell's Ultimate DJ House Party, featuring Swedish House Mafia D-Nice, A-Trak and more, will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

"It will be a unique and wild celebration of house music featuring some of the biggest DJ's in the world along with unique performances and special guests all hosted by America's Sweetheart, Will Ferrell," according to the event's description.

Proceeds will benefit Cancer for College, a non-profit organization that works to provide need-based college scholarships, educational experiences and medical debt relief to cancer survivors. Cancer for College was formed 30 years ago by Ferrell’s college friend and three-time survivor, Craig Pollard, according to Billboard.

In a video announcing the charity concert, Ferrell said, "I'm here to let the city of Chicago know, I'm putting you on notice..."

"...If you ever wanted to party with me and roughly 10,387 of my closest friends, you can't miss this," he stated. "We're going to have world-famous DJs, surprise celebrity guests and you, because everyone is invited..."

Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster.