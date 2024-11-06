Why can't Rihanna vote? Singer trolls commenters after election joke on social media

Singer Rihanna wasted no time responding to critics after she posted an election joke on social media, but the joke had many questioning: why can't the famed celeb vote?

The "Umbrella" singer, a Barbados native, is actually not a U.S. citizen.

On Monday, just before Election Day, Rihanna joked on social media that she would try to use her son's passport to vote.

"POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son's passport #votecauseicant," she captioned a video on Instagram of her looking out a car window.

The post was met with both praise and criticism, however.

"Wake it up mama !!" famed ASL and deaf performer Justina Miles commented.

Others questioned the singer's intentions.

One user wrote about "wanting to secure the border" and told her to "stick to music."

"Where were you in Jan 6 sis?" the Grammy-winning singer responded.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Another user wrote "illegal voting is a crime" and said the singer should be "arrested for trying." Rihanna replied by commenting, "Shut up Karen."

The singer responded to numerous other comments on the post, both positive and negative.

Some fans welcomed the responses.

"These replies? Oh she's so back," one commenter wrote.

Still, it's not the first time Rihanna has encouraged voters during a U.S. election

In 2018, the singer posted on Instagram that it was "The most important day for the rest of your lives."

"All you have is right now! TODAY!! If you’re tired of complaining about the state of the country and government, get up and do something about it!!! #VOTE ... simple!!! You have no excuse, and If you live in any of these states it’s not too late to register today!! C’mon man, LETS GO!!!!!" she wrote.