Los Angeles Dodgers

Why are the Dodgers wearing black patches on their World Series jerseys? Here's what to know

Fernando Valenzuela, one of the franchise's most well-known pitchers, died at the age of 63 this week

By Peter Marzano

The 2024 World Series gets underway Friday evening, kickstarting a star-studded matchup between two of Major League Baseball's most iconic franchises: the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The first pitch of Game 1 will take place tomorrow evening at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, though viewers will likely notice something extra on the Dodgers' home uniforms.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The Dodgers will be donning circular black patches that read "Fernando 34," in honor of the late Fernando Valenzuela, who passed away from liver cancer Tuesday at the age of 63.

Valenzuela is the lone Dodger to have his number retired by the franchise without also being a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, and with good reason.

Debuting in September 1980 at the age of 19, Valenzuela took the league and Los Angeles region by storm in 1981, posting a 13-7 record with a 2.48 ERA across 25 starts in a tantalizing rookie campaign that included eight complete game shutouts.

Valenzuela went on to win both the NL Cy Young Award and NL Rookie of the Year award before leading the Dodgers to a World Series championship, against none other than the Yankees.

Coined "Fernandomania," Valenzuela's sudden emergence as one of baseball's elite pitchers ignited unforeseen excitement among fans in Southern California and throughout Latin America.

Local

Oak Park 34 mins ago

The Food Guy: Broken Tart

Little Village 1 hour ago

‘I took the opportunity': Kidnapped 10-year-old reveals how he escaped his attacker

Born in Mexico, Valenzuela emerged as one of the first MLB stars from the country, proving to be incredibly influential to baseball's popularity growth in the region.

Though Valenzuela played for six teams throughout his career, 11 of his 17 MLB seasons were with the Dodgers.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

As of the end of the 2024 season, Valenzuela ranks among the franchise's all-time top 10 rankings in several different statistical categories, including wins, innings pitched, strikeouts and complete game shutouts.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Dodgers
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us