Why are Illinois flags flying at half-staff today?

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered Illinois flags to be flown at half-staff through Saturday.
According to a notice posted to the state's website, the flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Illinois Department of Corrections Sergeant Andrew "Drew" Faught.
Faught, who worked at the Pontiac Correctional Center, passed away April 8 while serving as a member of what the state referred to as the "TRT Team."
The notice ordered flags to be lowered from sunrise on Thursday, April 11 to sunset on Saturday, April 13.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.