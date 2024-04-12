Why are Illinois flags flying at half-staff today?

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered Illinois flags to be flown at half-staff through Saturday.

According to a notice posted to the state's website, the flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Illinois Department of Corrections Sergeant Andrew "Drew" Faught.

Faught, who worked at the Pontiac Correctional Center, passed away April 8 while serving as a member of what the state referred to as the "TRT Team."

The notice ordered flags to be lowered from sunrise on Thursday, April 11 to sunset on Saturday, April 13.