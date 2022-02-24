Who is Eligible for Chicago's $500 Per Month Payments to Low-Income Families?

Chicago announced a new pilot program on Thursday that will give low-income families in the city $500-per-month payments for a year, part of a push to combat poverty in the city.

The Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot was one of several new programs announced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration on Thursday, with millions of dollars earmarked for payments to low-income families across the city.

The CRCP program will give 5,000 low-income households a monthly stipend of $500 for a 12-month period, and will require participants to fill out applications to be part of a lottery that will determine which households will get the payouts.

Here’s who will be eligible:

-Participants must live in the city of Chicago

-Participants must be 18 years of age or older

-Participants must have experienced economic hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

-Household income of participants must be at, or below, 250% of the Federal Poverty Level (for example, $57,575 for a household of three)

Residents who fulfill those criteria will be able to submit applications for the program beginning in April. Those interested in applying can sign up for notifications on the application process at the city’s Cash Pilot website.