White Sox's Michael Kopech Leaves With Injury in 1st Inning Against Texas

The hits just keep on coming against the White Sox and they're not limited to those on the scoreboard.

Injuries have ravaged much of the team's roster this season, the latest scare comes with the first inning pull of starting pitcher Michael Kopech on Sunday afternoon against Texas. Kopech was able to get in only 13 pitches before noticing what appears to be an ankle or lower leg injury that occurred after planting his foot for a pitch to the Rangers' Adolis Garcia.

Michael Kopech exited today’s start with a lower body injury. More information will come. #WhiteSox #ChangetheGame — White Sox PR (@whitesox_PR) June 12, 2022

Reynaldo Lopez, who has previously seen action in three of the last four days prior to Sunday, including a two-inning appearance as "opener" for Friday's game against Texas, took over for Kopech and struck out Garcia to end the 1st.

The Kopech injury comes a day after starting catcher Yasmani Grandal's hamstring injury suffered while running out a single against Texas in the third inning Saturday. In response, the team recalled catcher Seby Zavala from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as Grandal's replacement.

Relief pitcher Aaron Bummer's placement on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 9th) was also included among several early Sunday transactions.

