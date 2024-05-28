Angry community members spoke out forcefully against an entry published in a yearbook at a suburban high school, which expressed happiness over the Oct. 7 attacks against Israel that sparked an ongoing conflict in the region.

The entry, which was published in Glenbrook South High School’s yearbook, led to a packed auditorium at the school on Tuesday, with community members speaking out and expressing their disbelief that the comment was put in the yearbook.

“As an alumna, I find it despicable that yearbook meant to celebrate the high school is instead documenting hatred and violence,” one speaker said. “This is not free speech. This is a matter of recognizing hate speech in all its forms.”

In the section describing the conflict, Hamas was described as a “militant group,” rather than as a “terrorist organization,” as it has been labeled by the U.S. State Department.

An accompanying post by a student expressed "happiness" over the attacks against Israel on Oct. 7, citing the history of conflict between Palestinians and Israel.

That expression outraged many parents and fellow students, who questioned why it was allowed to be published in the yearbook.

“I’m just like, how is this okay? Who let this be okay,” Glenbrook North student Claire Eisenstadt said. “It’s just insane to see it published in my own district.”

The school board began the meeting by condemning the comments, and announced it would investigate how they came to be published. The board will release a full report upon completion of the investigation.

Many attendees also expressed their concerns over vitriol directed at the 15-year-old student who made the remarks, citing worries over the physical safety of the teen.

“I don’t believe this student should be doxed online as she has been,” Glenbrook South alum Saddia Malik said.

Rabbi Aaron Braun of the Northbrook Community Synagogue also said that the situation could serve as a teaching moment.

“They didn’t protect the student who wrote this opinion or educate them well enough about what the impacts of what they wrote would have on the community,” he said.

Caryn Flieger echoed those sentiments.

“Every time a mistake is made, that division gets worse, Take this opportunity to learn,” she said.