4-year-old boy battling terminal cancer receives a series of surprises at White Sox game

A young White Sox fan battling cancer had an incredibly exciting experience at Guaranteed Rate Field just a few weeks after doctors revealed devastating news.

Brendan Burns got to watch Monday's game against the New York Yankees in person and meet the team. But the surprises didn’t stop there. He and his family created many memories that will last forever.

“He’s my world. I love the kid. He’s everything. I don’t know what I’m going to do with out him,” cried Brendan's father, Tim Burns.

Raw emotions poured out as Tim Burns held his 4-year-old son, who is battling neuroblastoma.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Brendan was first diagnosed two years ago. After completing his treatment, Brendan's parents thought he was in the clear. But in recent weeks, the family learned the cancer had returned and doctors had given Brendan just weeks to live.

So, his family of Chicago White Sox fans has chosen to make memories with him while they still can.

“This is great," said Tim Burns. "It’s my favorite team so to share with him. It’s priceless so to be on this field. It's amazing.”

Brendan and his supporters, who call themselves "Brendan's Brigade," got to the game early where they watched batting practice. Then a touching and unforgettable moment took place when they were greeted by players, including Liam Hendricks, who recently fought his own cancer battle.

But that wasn't all.

“And he doesn’t know it yet but he’s actually going to deliver the game ball today just before the start of the game,” Christine O’Reilly with the Chicago White Sox said ahead of the matchup.

And he did just that, creating a one-of-a-kind moment with his father by his side. It’s one the family will always have to remember of their beloved boy -- who fought and battled so much at such a young age.

“Brendan I love you with all my heart, and I’m sorry you have to go through this,” cried Tim Burns.