Which restaurants will be open and closed on Thanksgiving? Here's a look

The Thanksgiving holiday has arrived, with millions of Americans having traveled to gather with their loved ones in a celebration deeply connected to food.

While many will be diving into some turkey and stuffing Thursday, those who aren't may be wondering what restaurants will be open for the holiday.

From drive-thru staples like McDonald's and Starbucks to sit-down dining options such as IHOP and Olive Garden, here's a look at which restaurants will be open and closed for Thanksgiving this year, according to USA Today.

Open

McDonald's (Hours and status may vary by location)

Wendy's (Hours vary by location)

Cracker Barrel

IHOP (Hours vary by location)

Denny's

Hooters (Beginning at 4 p.m.)

Varies by location

Starbucks

Dunkin'

Burger King

Subway

Domino's

Taco Bell

KFC

Applebee's

Closed

Chick-fil-A

Hardee's

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Red Lobster

Chili's

Customers are encouraged to check on each restaurant's website for the hours of their nearest location for chains whose status varies by location.