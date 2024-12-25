Not feeling like cooking on Christmas Day or perhaps you need a quick bite to eat on the way to your holiday destination?

You'll have some choices if you'll be on the road on Christmas -- or plan to venture outside the home. From sit-down establishments to fast food restaurants, a number are serving customers for the holiday, though many more are closed.

Find a list of restaurants open for the holiday below. Note that while some locations are open, others may be closed, depending on where you live.

Applebee’s – A number of Chicago-area locations open at 4 p.m.; others are closed

Burger King – Many locations are open

Denny’s

Hooters - Opens at 4 p.m.

IHOP

McDonald’s – Some locations close early

Red Lobster

Starbucks – Many locations are open

Wendy's – Many locations are open