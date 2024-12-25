Holidays

Which restaurants, fast food spots are open on Christmas Day?

Whether fast food or sit-down, you'll have some dining options on Christmas Day.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Not feeling like cooking on Christmas Day or perhaps you need a quick bite to eat on the way to your holiday destination?

You'll have some choices if you'll be on the road on Christmas -- or plan to venture outside the home. From sit-down establishments to fast food restaurants, a number are serving customers for the holiday, though many more are closed.

Find a list of restaurants open for the holiday below. Note that while some locations are open, others may be closed, depending on where you live.

  • Applebee’s – A number of Chicago-area locations open at 4 p.m.; others are closed
  • Burger King – Many locations are open
  • Denny’s
  • Hooters - Opens at 4 p.m.
  • IHOP
  • McDonald’s – Some locations close early
  • Red Lobster
  • Starbucks – Many locations are open
  • Wendy's – Many locations are open
