Not feeling like cooking on Christmas Day or perhaps you need a quick bite to eat on the way to your holiday destination?
You'll have some choices if you'll be on the road on Christmas -- or plan to venture outside the home. From sit-down establishments to fast food restaurants, a number are serving customers for the holiday, though many more are closed.
Find a list of restaurants open for the holiday below. Note that while some locations are open, others may be closed, depending on where you live.
- Applebee’s – A number of Chicago-area locations open at 4 p.m.; others are closed
- Burger King – Many locations are open
- Denny’s
- Hooters - Opens at 4 p.m.
- IHOP
- McDonald’s – Some locations close early
- Red Lobster
- Starbucks – Many locations are open
- Wendy's – Many locations are open
