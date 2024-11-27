Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here's a list of stores and hours

While many are prepping their Thanksgiving feasts well ahead of Thursday's celebrations, there's still a chance you might need a last-minute item from the grocery store.
So what can you do on a holiday where most places are closed?
Some grocery stores will be open on the holiday, but only for a limited time. Other stores like Target and Walmart will not be open for Thanksgiving.
Here's which grocery stores are open and when on Thanksgiving:
Stores open on Thanksgiving Day
- Cermak Fresh Market: Hours vary by location
- CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Jewel-Osco: All stores open; hours vary by location
- Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Marianos: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tony's Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Walgreens (24-hour locations will be open, all others will be closed)
- Whole Foods: Many stores operating on modified hours
- Some Starbucks shops may be open on Thanksgiving, depending on location
Note that holiday hours may be different and could change by location. Check your local store's hours.
Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
- ALDI
- Costco
- Sam's Club
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.