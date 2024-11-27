Is Starbucks open on Thanksgiving 2024? What to know

Picture this: It's Thanksgiving morning, and you're out of coffee. You grab your wallet and get in the car and start driving to the nearest Starbucks.

But is it open?

According to a post on the company's website, it depends.

Starbucks encourages customers to check their local store's hours, as some stores may be open, though hours vary. In a 2023 post, Starbucks noted that store hours "vary by location" and stores may adjust their hours based on "business and customer needs."

You can locate the Starbucks nearest to you using their store locator here.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for further comment.

Some retail and grocery stores do remain open on Thanksgiving, including Whole Foods, Mariano's and Jewel-Osco, while others, like Costco, remain closed. Friday, Nov. 29, many stores have extended hours for Black Friday.