Beginning next month, Chicagoans will be able to recycle their Christmas trees at dozens of drop-off locations across the city.

According to officials, the program begins Jan. 11 and continues through Jan. 25, offering up 27 locations for residents to bring their Christmas tree and, in some cases, receive free mulch.

As part of the program from DSS and the Chicago Park District, residents can drop off live and natural holiday trees at designated locations for recycling. Several locations will also offer up free mulch in exchange for the recycled trees beginning on Jan. 13.

"Each year, thousands of trees are mulched through the program, diverting trees from landfills and creating mulch for city residents, local parks and forests," the city's website reads.

City officials noted that all ornaments, lights, tinsel and tree stands must be removed before the tree is dropped off.

Here's the full list of locations.