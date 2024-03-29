When's the next Illinois holiday? Here's a list of the state's public holidays

Which holidays does Illinois celebrate and when do they lead to school or business closures?

The state’s public holidays range from celebrating the birth of former presidents like Abraham Lincoln to commemorating war heroes like Casimir Pulaski.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Throughout the year, Illinois celebrates several of these holidays by closing schools, workplaces and places of business --- including city buildings.

Here’s a look at which holidays will be celebrated in Illinois for the rest of the year:

Memorial Day

Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday in May, which in 2024 falls on May 27. Memorial Day is a federal holiday meant to honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving.

Many businesses, mailing services, government buildings and schools are closed on Memorial Day.

Juneteenth

This summer, Juneteenth will be observed on June 19. Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

Many businesses, banks, mailing services, schools and government buildings are closed on Juneteenth.

Independence Day or Fourth of July

On July 4, Illinois will celebrate Independence Day, also known as the Fourth of July. Independence Day is meant to celebrate the Declaration of Independence’s ratification on July 4, 1776. This made the U.S. an established country.

Most businesses, workplaces, banks, mailing services, government buildings and even some grocery stores are closed on Independence Day.

Labor Day

The federal holiday will be celebrated on the first Monday in September, which this year lands on Sept. 2. Labor Day is celebrated to honor the American labor movement and the contributions laborers have made to the country’s development.

Most major retailers remain open on Labor Day but more local businesses will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Columbus Day / Indigenous Peoples Day

The national holiday will be celebrated on the second Monday in October, which this year is Oct. 14. Columbus Day is a federal holiday to celebrate the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas. Columbus traveled to Guanahaní, an island in the Bahamas, on October 12, 1492.

The holiday is recognized in many states and cities now as Indigenous Peoples Day. President Joe Biden officially commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day in 2021. An increasing number of school districts recognize it as well.

In 2019, the Chicago Board of Education voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day on the school calendar. But according to the City of Chicago, Columbus Day is an observed holiday, and legislation to change the name of the holiday to Indigenous People's Day has stalled.

Banks, mailing services, government buildings, DMVs and schools will be closed on Columbus Day.

Veterans Day

On Nov. 11, the U.S. will celebrate Veterans Day. The federal holiday is always observed on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans and their service to the United States Armed Forces.

Government buildings are closed on the holiday. Most major businesses remain open on Veterans Day but garbage and recycling collection might be moved to another day.

Thanksgiving

The federal holiday will be celebrated on Nov. 28 in 2024. Thanksgiving, a federal holiday in the United States, is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The holiday began as a celebration of the annual harvest.

Some grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving, but for limited hours. Most other retailers, businesses and government buildings are closed on Thanksgiving.

Christmas

The religious holiday will be celebrated on Dec. 25. The holiday is always observed on Dec. 25 to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in Christianity.

Most businesses, government buildings and mailing services are not open on Christmas.

New Year's Day

On Jan. 1, the U.S. will celebrate the marking of the first day of the calendar for 2025. The day will fall on a Wednesday.

Most major banks and mailing services will be closed on New Year's Day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In 2025, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Jan. 20. The holiday is observed on the third Monday of January. The day was made a federal holiday to honor King, the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement.

The federal holiday will close many government buildings, mailing services, public libraries, museums and schools.

Lincoln's Birthday

Lincoln's Birthday, a holiday to celebrate former President Abraham Lincoln's birthday, will be celebrated on Feb. 12, 2025. The holiday is celebrated in Illinois because Illinois is Lincoln's adopted home state.

Lincoln's Birthday is listed as a holiday that closes many schools and some Illinois government buildings.

Washington's Birthday

The celebration of Washington's Birthday will be celebrated in Illinois on Feb. 17, 2025. Washington's Birthday, otherwise known as Presidents Day, is a federal holiday first established in 1885 to honor the birthday of the U.S.'s first president, George Washington.

The federal holiday will close many government buildings, post offices and some businesses.

Casimir Pulaski Day

Celebrated on the first Monday of March, which in 2025 will fall on March 3, Casimir Pulaski Day is a commemorative holiday. The day is meant to recognize Pulaski as a war hero but also to acknowledge the contributions that Polish Americans have made to the state and the nation.

The holiday is observed by the Cook County government offices and libraries. Some schools are also not in session due to observance of the holiday, but it is not on the Illinois State Board of Education's list of observed holidays.

Check out NBC Chicago’s coverage of Casimir Pulaski Day to learn more.