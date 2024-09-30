It’s been 15 years since Oasis dissolved amid a dispute between Liam and Noel Gallagher, but the band is coming back together for a highly anticipated tour in 2025.

The “Oasis Live ‘25” tour will get underway in July 2025 with a pair of shows in Wales, followed by a series of concerts in England and Scotland before coming over to North America for five concerts later in the summer.

Needless to say, it’s been a long time since the band has appeared on American soil.

The last time Oasis played in the United States was in 2008 as part of the “Dig Out Your Soul” tour, which featured a stop at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena on Dec. 12, 2008.

The tour ended with shows in England in Aug. 2009, with the band pulling out of its remaining shows after Noel Gallagher announced he was leaving Oasis over disagreements he had with his brother Liam.

That show in Rosemont was one of the final shows the band played in North America prior to their break-up, with Fairfax’s Patriot Center the final stop on the continent eight days later.

Previously, they had played at Chicago’s UIC Pavilion in June 2005 and at the Murat Shrine in Indianapolis in March 2006.

Chicago will be one of just three United States cities currently slated to host Oasis on their 2025 reunion tour, with the band appearing at Soldier Field on Aug. 28, 2025.

A show is scheduled for Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on Aug. 24, marking the band’s return to North America. Shows are also scheduled for MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

A presale will take place on Thursday, Oct. 3, with a general on-sale date set for Friday.

More information, and how to sign up for the North American pre-sale private ballot, can be found on the band’s website.