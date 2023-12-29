When is the 2024 Illinois presidential primary election?

2024 is right around the corner, with the upcoming new year bringing the 60th U.S. presidential election along with it.

Voters across the country are preparing to cast their ballots in the upcoming elections, with primary elections across the country scheduled throughout the winter and spring before November's general election.

The primary season officially begins in just a few weeks with the Republican Iowa caucuses slated for Jan. 15, while the Democratic primaries will begin with the New Hampshire primary, which will be held for both parties on Jan. 23.

As for Illinoisans, Democrats and Republicans alike will be able to cast their ballot in the primary elections on Tuesday, March 19.

The Illinois presidential primary elections for both parties will be held alongside primaries in Arizona, Florida, Kansas and Ohio, two weeks after March 5, which marks this election year's "Super Tuesday."

Voters in Chicago hoping to cast their ballot by mail can already apply for a mail-in ballot for the upcoming primary election, and are given the option to join the permanent vote-by-mail roster.

The primary season will continue until June 8, when Democratic Party caucuses in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands will mark the start of the general election season.

The final Republican Party primaries are slated for June 4, when the New Jersey and New Mexico primaries will complete the cycle for the GOP.

Candidates for the November general election will officially be nominated at the party conventions this summer.

The Republican National Convention is slated for July 15-18 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, while the Democratic National Convention will be held from August 19-22 at the United Center in Chicago.