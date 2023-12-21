Vote by mail applications for Chicago voters open for March primary elections

Applications to vote by mail for the upcoming presidential primary elections on March 19, 2024 are now officially open as election season quickly approaches.

When applying, voters will be asked to choose one party's ballot (Democratic, Republican, Green, Libertarian and nonpartisan) as it is Illinois law that voters may only choose one ballot.

In addition to applying to vote by mail for the upcoming presidential primary, voters can also choose to join the vote by mail permanent roster, where individuals can opt for mail-in ballots for all future elections.

Voters can opt to receive their ballot in Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Polish, Korean and Tagalog.

Ballots will begin to be shipped by the Chicago Board of Elections in early February, with the deadline to apply to vote by mail set for 5 p.m. on March 14, 2024.

Voters who previously registered for mail-in ballots can confirm their voter status with the city here.

To vote by mail, voters can return it through standard U.S. mail with the requirement that the ballot is postmarked on or by March 19, 2024. Voters can also submit their ballots at drop boxes at any early voting location before Election Day or at the Vote Center on Election Day.

More information on voting by mail in Chicago can be found here.