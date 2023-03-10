Chicago River Dyeing 2023, St. Patrick's Day Parade To Take Place This Weekend

One of the city's most beloved and well-known and colorful traditions is set to take place this weekend: The Chicago River dyeing in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Typically, the dyeing of the Chicago River by Local 130, the Chicago Plumbers Union, occurs the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day and coincides with the city's with the St. Patrick's Day Parade. And according to officials, this year will be no different.

According to organizers, the Chicago River will be dyed green beginning at 10 a.m. on Sat., Mar. 11, between State Street and Columbus Drive. And at 12:30 p.m., the St. Patrick's Day parade will step off.

Here's what to know ahead of the event.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

When is the Chicago River Dyeing?

While the river dyeing begins at 10 a.m., you may want to get to the river, between Columbus and State by 9 a.m. get your spot.

According to the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local 130, the best views can be found on Upper Wacker Drive between Columbus and Fairbanks.

If you plan to celebrate at home, you can still watch the big event, as NBC 5 will also stream it live.

How to Get To There

As parking may be prove difficult, Metra is offering extra service on seven of its 11 lines Saturday morning for the event, along with additional Express trains.

While the cost of a Saturday pass is $7, if you're planning on taking the Rock Island Line Sunday to The South Side Irish Parade in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, you may want to consider purchasing a $10 weekend pass.

The complete fare table listed here.

According to Metra, as Saturday is expected to be a busy passenger day, no bikes, backpacks or alcohol will be allowed on trains.

An iconic tradition, the Chicago River is dyed green the Saturday before each St. Patrick’s Day.

Road Closures

After the Chicago River dyeing, revelers can hop in a ride share or on CTA bus south to Grant Park, for the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, which steps off at 12:30 p.m., at Columbus and Balbo and heads north.

Drivers may want o reserve a parking spot ahead of time. To avoid a traffic headache, stick to DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday, or stay west of State Street, as road closures on Columbus will back traffic up through Grant Park near Buckingham Fountain.

Who Dyes the Chicago River Green and How?

The Chicago River dyeing is a tradition that dates back half a century, Choose Chicago says. Sparked by a suggestion from Chicago Plumbers Union, Local 130, the first river dyeing occurred in 1962.

The Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local 130 plumbers' union is still responsible for dyeing the river, and according to their website.

What is in the Green Dye?

The plumbers union, Choose Chicago says, "still holds the river-dyeing honors today." But you won't be able to find their recipe anywhere, the tale goes. "Their environmentally friendly dye formula remains a closely kept secret," the post continues.

Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

While the city of Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parade takes place Saturday, a handful of other parades and events are taking place this weekend. Here's a breakdown:

South Side Irish Parade:

When: March 12, 2023, from 12-3 p.m.

Where: 103rd & Western Ave. to 115th & Western Ave.

Northwest Side Irish Parade:

When: March 12, 2023, at 12 p.m.

Where: Neola Avenue to Northwest Highway

Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade:

When: March 11, 2023, at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Columbus Drive between Balbo Drive and Monroe Drive

St. Patrick's Fest:

When: March 11, 2023, from 1-11 p.m.

Where: Irish American Heritage Center

Shamrock'n The Block: