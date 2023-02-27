Here's How To Spend Your 2023 St. Patrick's Day in Chicago

Chicagoans know that St. Patrick's Day is among the liveliest holidays in the city.

With tons of options to celebrate, it can be overwhelming trying to narrow down your options. Not to worry, we've got you covered.

Check out our list of ways to spend your St. Paddy's Day.

Parades & Festivals

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

South Side Irish Parade:

When: March 12, 2023, from 12-3 p.m.

Where: 103rd & Western Ave. to 115th & Western Ave.

Northwest Side Irish Parade:

When: March 12, 2023, at 12 p.m.

Where: Neola Avenue to Northwest Highway

Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade:

When: March 11, 2023, at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Columbus Drive between Balbo Drive and Monroe Drive

St. Patrick's Fest:

When: March 11, 2023, from 1-11 p.m.

Where: Irish American Heritage Center

Shamrock'n The Block:

When: March 11, 2023, from 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Where: Old St. Patrick's Church

Water Activities

Chicago River Dyeing:

When: March 11, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Where: The Chicago River between State Street and Columbus Drive

River Cruises:

Bars & Restaurants

Chief O’Neill’s: This bar has been voted the best Irish pub in Chicago, and previously ranked in the top ten best in the world.

Raised, An Urban Rooftop: This bar offers a front-row seat to the Chicago River dyeing and features a heated rooftop terrace. Check out their open bar with green beer, mimosas, bloody Mary’s, and unique St. Paddy’s Day cocktails.

LH on 21 & 22: This rooftop bar is another prime spot to watch the river dyeing. They will be hosting a green river viewing party, featuring an open bar with bottomless green beer, breakfast bites, and live DJs.

Cork & Kerry: The South Side has deep Irish roots. If you're looking to celebrate St. Paddy's Day at an authentic Chicago Irish pub, check out Cork & Kerry in either Bridgeport or Beverly.

Mrs. Murphy’s & Sons Irish Bistro: Another Chicago Irish pub, Mrs. Murphy’s & Sons in North Center is perfect for those who want to celebrate in an authentic way. Reserve a table on March 11th or March 17th to enjoy live Irish music from noon through 10 p.m.

Highline: This sports and arcade bar is only one block from the Chicago River. Check out their drinks, Irish breakfast buffet, and live entertainment by the Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band on March 11.

PB&J: This spot is perfect for early risers. Starting at 8 a.m. on March 11, PB&J is offering a special Irish Drink and Bites package.

Radio Room: This River North sports bar is hosting its first-ever St. Paddy’s Day celebration, Tap O’ The Morn. It will offer a standard open bar package, including Irish-inspired breakfast bites, mimosas, green beer, and more.

Charm’d: This cute Wrigleyville pop-up is perfect for those looking for a photo-opp. Featuring multiple floors with extensive decorations and themed drinks, this spot is Instagram ready.

Kirkwood: If you're more focused on food for St. Patrick's Day, check out this Lakeview sports bar. With a build-your-own corned beef sandwiches station, drinks, and a multitude of yummy breakfast options, you're sure to leave with a full stomach.